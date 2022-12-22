Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Talks: Randy Rowse Talks Das Williams, La Cumbre Plaza, Cars on State Street, Council, Year-in-Review
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse breaks down 2022 — everything from Das Williams’ recent comments on planners and La Cumbre Plaza, to State Street outdoor dining and changes at City Hall. The podcast gets off with a riveting discussion about the city’s proposed La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan...
HLC Reviews 4-Story Housing Project at Santa Barbara Jiffy Lube Site
The four-story housing project near downtown Santa Barbara that in the summer was called “generic” and a “monstrosity” is now “generally going in the right direction.”. “It is well done,” said Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik. “It will ultimately be something that is a nice...
Laurie Jervis: With Distillation in His Roots, Lompoc Winemaker Launches Civilization Wine Company
Lompoc winemaker Kris Beverly came of age making blackberry wine in 5-gallon glass containers with his father in the 1990s, as did his father’s father before him. “Distillation and fermentation runs in my family, and I still have some of the equipment that my family used,” he told Noozhawk.
Rain, Chilly Temperatures On the Way to Santa Barbara County
Rain is headed to Santa Barbara County after a warmer-than-usual weekend with Christmas Day highs in the mid-70s. The South Coast is forecast to get rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a continued chance of rain every day into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip...
Holly Sierra Bids Reluctant Farewell as Buellton’s Mayor
Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra hadn’t even handed over the gavel and she already had two new volunteer gigs lined up to fill her time. Sierra stepped down as mayor Dec. 8 and leaves reluctantly but appreciative of her eight years as a council member and six additional years as mayor.
Fire Damages Residence East of Santa Maria Valley
A residential structure fire east of Santa Maria remained under investigation on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident on the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road after the residents smelled smoke, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. Firefighters arrived to...
Bellosguardo Foundation Starts Guided Tours for Insiders at Clark Estate
The Bellosguardo Foundation has started offering guided tours for small groups at the mystical Huguette Clark estate while its permit application for larger public access is still being reviewed by the City of Santa Barbara. The 23½-acre, waterfront estate at 1407 E. Cabrillo Blvd. was built by the Clark family...
Judy Foreman: KISMET Slips into Something More Comfortable in Montecito
Parking was at a premium in Montecito’s Upper Village on one of the last shopping days before the holiday, and I was glad to see I wasn’t the only one waiting until the 11th hour to finish off my list. You might say it was kismet, but KISMET...
Buellton CHP Officers Help 84-Year-Old Driver Return to Family, Issue Reminder About Silver Alerts
California Highway Patrol officers based in Buellton helped reunite a confused 84-year-old woman with her family, an incident that provided a reminder about Silver Alerts for missing elderly people. During a routine patrol at 12:34 a.m., two CHP officers noticed a blacked out vehicle stopped on the right shoulder of...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Mark Patton: UCSB Aims for Two Titles in Big West Conference Basketball
A March Madness basketball double-header comes around for UC Santa Barbara as often as Halley’s Comet. Only once in the lifetimes of the Gaucho men and women have both made it to the NCAA Tournament during the same season. Those worlds collided only in 2002. The 14th-seeded men barely...
