Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

HLC Reviews 4-Story Housing Project at Santa Barbara Jiffy Lube Site

The four-story housing project near downtown Santa Barbara that in the summer was called “generic” and a “monstrosity” is now “generally going in the right direction.”. “It is well done,” said Historic Landmarks Commissioner Ed Lenvik. “It will ultimately be something that is a nice...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Holly Sierra Bids Reluctant Farewell as Buellton’s Mayor

Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra hadn’t even handed over the gavel and she already had two new volunteer gigs lined up to fill her time. Sierra stepped down as mayor Dec. 8 and leaves reluctantly but appreciative of her eight years as a council member and six additional years as mayor.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages Residence East of Santa Maria Valley

A residential structure fire east of Santa Maria remained under investigation on Monday afternoon. Shortly after 11 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident on the 3600 block of Tepusquet Road after the residents smelled smoke, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. Firefighters arrived to...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA

