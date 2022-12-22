ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Judge won’t drop charges for former gubernatorial candidate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has refused to throw out criminal charges against former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. The judge last week disagreed with Gillum’s assertions that he was the victim of selective prosecution because he was a Black candidate for governor. Gillum and a colleague were indicted earlier this year on federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents. Prosecutors said Gillum funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. Gillum has denied the charges. Saying their arguments were “meritless,” U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed four motions from the defendants challenging the continuation of the prosecution.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

AP News Summary at 3:14 a.m. EST

Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads. The massive storm has killed at least 34 people across the U.S. and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy