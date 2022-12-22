Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
5 things we learned from KSAT Explains in 2022
With headlines hitting you from all directions these days, a lot needs a deeper explanation. That’s what the KSAT Explains Stream Team does best. Our stories air Mondays on the News at 6, and you can catch them on demand on YouTube or the KSAT Explains page. Here’s what...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Baby overdoses on fentanyl while playing on playground
A father shared that his 10-month-old suffered an accidental fentanyl overdose on Tuesday while playing on a playground. Thanks to the San Francisco Fire Department, the baby was saved with Narcan.
Comments / 0