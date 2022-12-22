Burien Severe Weather Shelter ‘desperately’ needs Volunteers, donations

Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will remain open tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) and Friday night (Dec. 23), and they need more Volunteers, and are also “desperate” for donations of warm, waterproof gloves, hats, and coats.

They also need bananas and oranges and some other food and supplies, which are listed on the Sign Up link below.

“We can’t get enough gloves!”

If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

The shelter is located at Highline United Methodist Church, at 13015 1st Ave South: