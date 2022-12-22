ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday, Dec. 21. In total, deputies seized five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine and “personal use amounts of pot.”

All 11 people, who either had active warrants or drug charges, were transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

The following people were arrested:

  1. Justin Curl, 49
    • Summerdale
    • Warrant for narcotics possession
  2. Ryan Mashburn, 32
    • Daphne
    • Trafficking Fentanyl
  3. Tyler Gibson, 31
    • Robertsdale
    • Trafficking Fentanyl
  4. Nikki Rowland, 28
    • Robertsdale
    • Trafficking Fentanyl
  5. Amanda Guinn, 40
    • Summerdale
    • Warrant for narcotics possession
  6. James Hobbs, 44
    • Summerdale
    • Warrant for probation violation
  7. Steven Teachout, 46
    • Foley
    • Warrant for domestic violence
  8. Lee Allen Mixon, 37
    • Foley
    • Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia
  9. Kristen James, 49
    • Foley
    • Conspiracy and drug trafficking
  10. Edward Lee Hevner, 48
    • Elberta
    • Possession of a controlled substance
  11. Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50
    • Summerdale
    • Warrant for domestic violence
