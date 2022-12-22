8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday, Dec. 21. In total, deputies seized five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine and “personal use amounts of pot.”

All 11 people, who either had active warrants or drug charges, were transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

The following people were arrested:

Justin Curl, 49 Summerdale

Warrant for narcotics possession Ryan Mashburn, 32 Daphne

Trafficking Fentanyl Tyler Gibson, 31 Robertsdale

Trafficking Fentanyl Nikki Rowland, 28 Robertsdale

Trafficking Fentanyl Amanda Guinn, 40 Summerdale

Warrant for narcotics possession James Hobbs, 44 Summerdale

Warrant for probation violation Steven Teachout, 46 Foley

Warrant for domestic violence Lee Allen Mixon, 37 Foley

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia Kristen James, 49 Foley

Conspiracy and drug trafficking Edward Lee Hevner, 48 Elberta

Possession of a controlled substance Stacey Lynn Buettner, 50 Summerdale

Warrant for domestic violence

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.