Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood
Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood went home to his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oak Ridge Manor. Funeral services for Edward will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Waymon Childress officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sandra Wilson, 79, of Coleman
Sandra Wilson, age 79, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Jesus Bernal, 60, of Coleman
Jesus Bernal, age 60, of Coleman, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Martha Ours, 101, of Brownwood
Martha Ours, age 101, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in a local nursing home. Martha was born August 26, 1921, to James and Ruth (Gans) Bickell in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Martha was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She loved painting, and playing Bridge and Bingo. She is...
David Odell Ferguson
Service for David Ferguson will be held in the Summer of 2023. David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
Billy Hobbs, 69, of Coleman
Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Steve A. Galvan
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Rick Barnett, 78, of Rising Star
Rick Barnett went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early with Hospice Care. We rejoice that he is made whole. No more Dementia or pain. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends. Rick was born to Russel and...
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Tuesday Morning
Brown County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is shown below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
Woman ejected, killed in single vehicle crash
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding people to buckle up after a Lometa woman, Eula Whitner Carr, 52, crashed her car, was ejected and ultimately died of her injuries. The crash happened on FM 580 near County Rd 1268 in Lampasas County just before 1...
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
