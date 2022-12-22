ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Chris Jones tells teammates to stay off Twitter

 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman had a message for his fellow teammates right before Christmas.

“Stay off Twitter, bro. Forget it.”

On Wednesday, Chris Jones’ teammate on the defensive line, Khalen Saunders , took to the social media app to defend the Chiefs’ pass rush.

Saunders responded to claims that the pass rush is a liability by pointing out that Kansas City ranks top five in the league in team sacks.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares story of daughter Sterling meeting Santa

When asked on Thursday if the comments were a motivator, Jones said players need to stay away from the app during the season.

“I understand where he’s coming from, but in this league, everybody’s not gon’ like you. Everybody is not gonna appreciate you,” Jones said.

“Long as this team, which is the most important part of this whole schematic, long as they understand your value, that’s all that matters.”

Seven Kansas City Chiefs players selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jones was named to his fourth Pro Bowl on Wednesday night. He said he’s thankful for the recognition, but he plays for something bigger.

“I don’t play for Pro Bowls. I play for Super Bowls,” he said. “This is cool and everything. Hopefully, we just keep this thing going and make it to the big show.”

