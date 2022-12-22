Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. Authorities say frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days. SFD...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
klkntv.com
22% raise for Nebraska state troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a bid to help staffing shortages, incoming Gov. Jim Pillen and the state troopers union have signed off on a new labor contract granting 22% raises to the law enforcement agency. “The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizen. This new...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
klkntv.com
Slow warmup begins
The next several days are going to be above average. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that!. Highs this time of year are in the middle 30s, and we’ll be in the 40s all the way through the beginning of 2023. It’s going...
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
klkntv.com
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
klkntv.com
One more day below freezing for the rest of the year
As we go forth into the last work week before the new year, Monday will be a transitional day. A cold front from a developing low-pressure system drops through in the early morning hours and leaves some gusty winds and a cooler day once more. On Christmas, we continued to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Friday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning. Around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac, who was taken into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive. Rezac was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use...
klkntv.com
Lincoln bakery donates money to area students with lunch debt
LINCOLN, (Neb.) – A Lincoln bakery hosted a sweet fundraiser right before the holidays to help children across our area. Butterfly Bakery is donating part of the proceeds from their Santa’s Meals Dine Out to pay off negative lunch accounts at Lincoln Public Schools. Zander Rogers, the executive...
klkntv.com
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
Comments / 0