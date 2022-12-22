ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

22% raise for Nebraska state troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In a bid to help staffing shortages, incoming Gov. Jim Pillen and the state troopers union have signed off on a new labor contract granting 22% raises to the law enforcement agency. “The highest calling of the government is to protect its citizen. This new...
Slow warmup begins

The next several days are going to be above average. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that!. Highs this time of year are in the middle 30s, and we’ll be in the 40s all the way through the beginning of 2023. It’s going...
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
One more day below freezing for the rest of the year

As we go forth into the last work week before the new year, Monday will be a transitional day. A cold front from a developing low-pressure system drops through in the early morning hours and leaves some gusty winds and a cooler day once more. On Christmas, we continued to...
Lincoln Police make arrest in Friday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning. Around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac, who was taken into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive. Rezac was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use...
Lincoln bakery donates money to area students with lunch debt

LINCOLN, (Neb.) – A Lincoln bakery hosted a sweet fundraiser right before the holidays to help children across our area. Butterfly Bakery is donating part of the proceeds from their Santa’s Meals Dine Out to pay off negative lunch accounts at Lincoln Public Schools. Zander Rogers, the executive...
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
