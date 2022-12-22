Nassau County teachers get pay raises
Yulee, Fla. — Salary negotiations between the Nassau Teachers’ Association and the Nassau County School Board ended Wednesday when the two sides reached a tentative agreement on pay raises.
A news release from the NTA called the agreement “historic and much-needed”.
Highlights of the agreement include:
- Total annual salary increase of 6% for all instructional staff
- Salary increases for instructional staff will range from $2,803-$4,008
- New beginning salary will increase to $49,523, the highest starting salary in northeast Florida
- Average teacher salary for Nassau County will increase to $52,207
The entire compensation and benefits package will total approximately $3.5 million and will go into effect retroactively once the employees and the School Board vote to ratify the agreement.
The vote is expected to happen in mid-January.
