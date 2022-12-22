Nassau County teachers get pay raises

Yulee, Fla. — Salary negotiations between the Nassau Teachers’ Association and the Nassau County School Board ended Wednesday when the two sides reached a tentative agreement on pay raises.

A news release from the NTA called the agreement “historic and much-needed”.

Highlights of the agreement include:

Total annual salary increase of 6% for all instructional staff

Salary increases for instructional staff will range from $2,803-$4,008

New beginning salary will increase to $49,523, the highest starting salary in northeast Florida

Average teacher salary for Nassau County will increase to $52,207

The entire compensation and benefits package will total approximately $3.5 million and will go into effect retroactively once the employees and the School Board vote to ratify the agreement.

The vote is expected to happen in mid-January.

