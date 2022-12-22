Read full article on original website
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
New year marks perfect time to get your heart healthy at Essentia Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Plan on making a New Year’s resolution? If so, consider incorporating the health of your heart into any 2023 commitments. “The holidays can be a lovely time,” said Dr. Rory Farnan, cardiologist at Essentia Health. “It can be a time to connect with family members, some of whom we haven’t seen in person in a long time. That said, often this time together – in close quarters, away from the cold – can be stressful. Sometimes we resort to old coping strategies, managing this stress with food, alcohol, smoking or other habits that aren’t healthy for us.”
Sleigh Rides available post-Christmas in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Christmas may be here and gone soon, but that doesn't mean you still can't get into the Holiday spirit even after jolly old St. Nick drops the presents off at your home. The City of Moorhead has announced that Sleigh Rides are available through M.B. Johnson Park...
