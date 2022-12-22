Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Related
Police ID Man, 18, Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot late at night in Boston this week as 18-year-old Michael Collins Jr. Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, …
ABC6.com
One person killed in Christmas Day Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber confirmed to ABC6 News one person was killed in a fire on Kenyon School Road in Richmond Sunday night. Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire at about 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at a home on Kenyon School Road. A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they could see fire coming from a window. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of the home that started in the bedroom. Chief Barber told ABC6 News the victim was inside the bedroom at the time.
Fall River Police Arrest Allegedly Armed Man Already Wanted for Shooting Incident
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident last month in Fall River was arrested today and allegedly found to be in possession a loaded firearm without a license to carry. Fall River Police said detectives engaged in surveillance earlier today observed Steven Redondo-Morales,...
ABC6.com
Propane tank fire damages Foster garage
FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire has badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
ABC6.com
Crews respond to Christmas Day house fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Firefighters in Richmond responded to a house fire on Christmas Day after crews were called to a home on Kenyon School Road for a first-alarm fire in town but were able to quickly knock down the fire. The Richmond fire chief told ABC6 News an...
ABC6.com
Cranston man arrested for drugs and weapons through multi-agency investigation
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a Cranston man was arrested Friday on narcotics and weapons charges. State police say that they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and vehicles during a search of a Cranston address connected to Manuel A. Coradin. This was a joint investigation between...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
Man fatally shot in Boston
A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
ABC6.com
16 displaced after fire at multi-family home in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Five families have been displaced after a fire at a home on Cowden Street in Central Falls Monday. One of those tenants was Carmen Rodriguez. As the fire comes a day after Christmas, Rodriguez said the most wonderful time of year turned tragic in a matter of hours.
ABC6.com
Fire crews put out Cranston house fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville, Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 that injured 6
6 people were injured, 2 seriously, after a multivehicle crash this weekend on Route 140. Dispatchers alerted firefighters to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Ambulance 3, Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Car 2, and Car 1 all responded to the scene.
Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station
QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
ABC6.com
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
Comments / 0