Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

One person killed in Christmas Day Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber confirmed to ABC6 News one person was killed in a fire on Kenyon School Road in Richmond Sunday night. Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire at about 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at a home on Kenyon School Road. A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they could see fire coming from a window. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of the home that started in the bedroom. Chief Barber told ABC6 News the victim was inside the bedroom at the time.
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

Propane tank fire damages Foster garage

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire has badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage...
FOSTER, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Crews respond to Christmas Day house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Firefighters in Richmond responded to a house fire on Christmas Day after crews were called to a home on Kenyon School Road for a first-alarm fire in town but were able to quickly knock down the fire. The Richmond fire chief told ABC6 News an...
RICHMOND, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Boston

A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

16 displaced after fire at multi-family home in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Five families have been displaced after a fire at a home on Cowden Street in Central Falls Monday. One of those tenants was Carmen Rodriguez. As the fire comes a day after Christmas, Rodriguez said the most wonderful time of year turned tragic in a matter of hours.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Fire crews put out Cranston house fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
CBS Boston

Man accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station

QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...
QUINCY, MA
ABC6.com

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
PAWTUCKET, RI
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA

