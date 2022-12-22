QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday. According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind. "She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote. The victim gave a description to the police. Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston...

QUINCY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO