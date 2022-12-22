Arkansas high school principal arrested for sexual assault
EARLE, Ark. — The principal of an Arkansas high school has been charged with sexual assault.
Earle School District Superintendent Tish Knowles confirmed to FOX13 that 53-year-old Dexter Dumas has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation against him.
According to court records, Dumas was booked into the Crittenden County jail around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Dumas is charged with second-degree sexual assault.
