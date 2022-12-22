City of Syracuse asking for input on proposed projects for the Onondaga Lakefront area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A survey has opened for the community to give input on public improvements planned for the Onondaga Lakefront area.

The city of Syracuse is encouraging the public to submit their feedback through an online survey found below on the 15 proposed projects.

The city of Syracuse is developing the proposed projects with Onondaga County and New York State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).

The projects are planned to do the following:

Support resource protection

Enhance waterfront access

Improve multi-modal connectivity options

Provide economic revitalization opportunities

The purpose of the public’s input is to help produce a document for planning purposes that have a community-driven vision for the projects.

