City of Syracuse asking for input on proposed projects for the Onondaga Lakefront area
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A survey has opened for the community to give input on public improvements planned for the Onondaga Lakefront area.
The city of Syracuse is encouraging the public to submit their feedback through an online survey found below on the 15 proposed projects.Click here to submit feedback
The city of Syracuse is developing the proposed projects with Onondaga County and New York State through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP).
The projects are planned to do the following:
- Support resource protection
- Enhance waterfront access
- Improve multi-modal connectivity options
- Provide economic revitalization opportunities
The purpose of the public's input is to help produce a document for planning purposes that have a community-driven vision for the projects.
