Here's how Topekans coped Thursday with some of the coldest wind chills of their lives

Sherry Hernandez found herself without a home heating system on Thursday, a bitterly cold day that brought wind chills of 29 degrees below zero during what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm,"

Still, she said she was doing OK.

"Our furnace is out so we are coping with space heaters and blankets," Hernandez wrote on the Facebook page of The Topeka Experience. "It's actually not too bad."

"Ours is too," responded Chloe Jewell, a fellow member of that Facebook group. "Space heaters and our oven are keeping us warm."

Baking cookies, cozying up under blankets

Hernandez and Jewell were among more than 50 people on The Topeka Experience page who answered a question The Capital-Journal posed asking what people were doing to cope with Thursday's frigid conditions.

Group members said they were taking steps that included staying home, sealing doors and windows and cozying up under blankets, or next to a roaring fire.

Some were baking cookies, watching movies or preparing for Christmas.

Kodie Randel Timberlake, who works from home, said she was taking part in all of her on-camera meetings while drinking a big mug of hot Chai tea and wearing a "snuggie," or blanket with sleeves.

Timberlake was also "making sure all the pets in the house are tucked into their favorite napping spots," she said.

Ensuring pets and farm animals were properly cared for was a common theme Thursday.

Andrea Keeler-Nolte said her family was feeding its farm animals extra while making sure they had plenty of bedding, hay and water.

'It's pretty bad'

The Topeka Fire Department announced on Facebook that it was teaming up with Valeo Behavorial Health Care, the Topeka Rescue Mission and the Topeka Police Department to send people out to check on homeless residents.

Those working outdoors amid Thursday's frigid conditions also included Shawn Holthaus, an employee with A-1 Plumbing, who scraped away snow and ice that morning just outside a building at 110 N.E. Lyman Road.

He said of the weather, "It's pretty bad."

Wind chill index plunged to minus 29

Officials for several days had been warning of the approaching storm, which brought light snow to northeast Kansas late Wednesday and early Thursday while causing the wind chill index at Topeka's National Weather Service office to plunge 56 degrees in 14 hours, from 27 at 11 p.m. Wednesday to minus 29 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday was the first day of winter.

Though the weather service doesn't keep wind chill index records, it said this week's storm was expected to bring Topeka's coldest wind chills since a low of minus 41 was recorded here in December 1989.

That minus 41 reading wouldn't be so low today, as the formula the weather service uses now to determine wind chill indices doesn't result in wind chills as low as those calculated under the formula that was in effect in 1989.

The weather service in November 2001 implemented an improved chart that uses advances in science, technology and computer modeling to provide a more accurate, understandable and useful formula for calculating wind chills.

While the prior formula found that a temperature of 5 degrees combined with 15 mph winds brought a wind chill index of minus 25, that figure is only minus 13 under the current formula.

Friday also marks the 33rd anniversary of the day Topeka saw its lowest temperature on record, when the mercury here dropped to minus 26 degrees on Dec. 23, 1989 . The Capital City saw a low temperature of minus 22 on the previous day, Dec. 22, 1989.

What's next?

Thursday's snow was expected to stick around through the weekend, granting their wish to Topekans who had been dreaming of a White Christmas.

The weather service predicted temperatures would rise to 17 degrees under sunny skies on Saturday and 26 under partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day.

The weather service predicted a low 4 degrees under partly cloudy skies Saturday night and a low of 17 under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, with a 20% chance of snow.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

