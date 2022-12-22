ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Here's how Topekans coped Thursday with some of the coldest wind chills of their lives

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeJ9E_0jrpxwJL00

Sherry Hernandez found herself without a home heating system on Thursday, a bitterly cold day that brought wind chills of 29 degrees below zero during what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm,"

Still, she said she was doing OK.

"Our furnace is out so we are coping with space heaters and blankets," Hernandez wrote on the Facebook page of The Topeka Experience. "It's actually not too bad."

"Ours is too," responded Chloe Jewell, a fellow member of that Facebook group. "Space heaters and our oven are keeping us warm."

Baking cookies, cozying up under blankets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9YIP_0jrpxwJL00

Hernandez and Jewell were among more than 50 people on The Topeka Experience page who answered a question The Capital-Journal posed asking what people were doing to cope with Thursday's frigid conditions.

Group members said they were taking steps that included staying home, sealing doors and windows and cozying up under blankets, or next to a roaring fire.

Some were baking cookies, watching movies or preparing for Christmas.

Kodie Randel Timberlake, who works from home, said she was taking part in all of her on-camera meetings while drinking a big mug of hot Chai tea and wearing a "snuggie," or blanket with sleeves.

Timberlake was also "making sure all the pets in the house are tucked into their favorite napping spots," she said.

Ensuring pets and farm animals were properly cared for was a common theme Thursday.

Andrea Keeler-Nolte said her family was feeding its farm animals extra while making sure they had plenty of bedding, hay and water.

'It's pretty bad'

The Topeka Fire Department announced on Facebook that it was teaming up with Valeo Behavorial Health Care, the Topeka Rescue Mission and the Topeka Police Department to send people out to check on homeless residents.

Those working outdoors amid Thursday's frigid conditions also included Shawn Holthaus, an employee with A-1 Plumbing, who scraped away snow and ice that morning just outside a building at 110 N.E. Lyman Road.

He said of the weather, "It's pretty bad."

Wind chill index plunged to minus 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Orft8_0jrpxwJL00

Officials for several days had been warning of the approaching storm, which brought light snow to northeast Kansas late Wednesday and early Thursday while causing the wind chill index at Topeka's National Weather Service office to plunge 56 degrees in 14 hours, from 27 at 11 p.m. Wednesday to minus 29 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday was the first day of winter.

Though the weather service doesn't keep wind chill index records, it said this week's storm was expected to bring Topeka's coldest wind chills since a low of minus 41 was recorded here in December 1989.

That minus 41 reading wouldn't be so low today, as the formula the weather service uses now to determine wind chill indices doesn't result in wind chills as low as those calculated under the formula that was in effect in 1989.

The weather service in November 2001 implemented an improved chart that uses advances in science, technology and computer modeling to provide a more accurate, understandable and useful formula for calculating wind chills.

While the prior formula found that a temperature of 5 degrees combined with 15 mph winds brought a wind chill index of minus 25, that figure is only minus 13 under the current formula.

Friday also marks the 33rd anniversary of the day Topeka saw its lowest temperature on record, when the mercury here dropped to minus 26 degrees on Dec. 23, 1989 . The Capital City saw a low temperature of minus 22 on the previous day, Dec. 22, 1989.

What's next?

Thursday's snow was expected to stick around through the weekend, granting their wish to Topekans who had been dreaming of a White Christmas.

The weather service predicted temperatures would rise to 17 degrees under sunny skies on Saturday and 26 under partly cloudy skies on Christmas Day.

The weather service predicted a low 4 degrees under partly cloudy skies Saturday night and a low of 17 under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, with a 20% chance of snow.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here's how Topekans coped Thursday with some of the coldest wind chills of their lives

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Christmas night forecast: Wintry mix tonight, cold Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A light wintry mix is moving through Northeast Kansas this evening. Expect a light dusting of snow east of Highway 75, a wintry mix/sleet between Topeka and Manhattan and points north/south, and a glaze of ice west of Manhattan and again points north/south of there. There may be some slick spots Monday morning, but any amounts that fall will be light. Give extra time on the roads if you are out Monday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday

An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Monday forecast: Last cold day, seasonal tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have plans to be out today, use caution on the roads as slick conditions will exist in areas. Despite a reinforcing cold front last night we just have to get through tomorrow morning before temperatures warm back up (for good) by the afternoon. Taking...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New warming center makes it’s way Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail

The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City has an unwanted guest staying for Christmas: dangerously cold temperatures

About two inches of snow blanketed the Kansas City area early Thursday morning in the first major storm of the winter season. But while road conditions caused several accidents during the morning commute, the real danger was the bitter cold — temperatures hit negative 5 degrees, with a wind chill up to 30 degrees below zero. The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Employees reflect on Christmas Day shifts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many places can afford to close on Christmas Day, however, others can’t. It’s essential for places like gas stations and delivery companies to remain open all year. This can impact holiday plans for those working on the Christmas Day. “Usually, we make it a point to celebrate holidays during our home time,” […]
TOPEKA, KS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Topeka, KS

Topeka is the capital city of Kansas and the seat of Shawnee County. It is situated on the Kansas River in the eastern part of the state. The city’s name comes from the Indian term for “smoky hill” or “a good place to dig potatoes.”. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Salvation Army’s Warming Center provides relief for many

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many residents have been left with no heat during the freezing temperatures, but a local organization is helping the community stay warm. The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th St., is providing a warming center for families in the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cameron Taylor, emergency assistance case manager, said providing these services for the community is the right thing to do.
TOPEKA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy