ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bazDt_0jrpxFnS00

A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.

Ligon was arrested in Penn Hills when the task force said it executed a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of Lansdowne Drive.

Ligon was arraigned on charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held in Allegheny County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Two other suspects — Herbert Lee Walker III, 27, and Kenya Harper, 28, both of Pittsburgh — previously were arrested on homicide and other charges and are awaiting trial.

The shooting happened in Rainey’s vehicle as its occupants were preparing to leave a home on Jeannette Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Police.

Investigators said a pickup shown fleeing the scene in surveillance video had been rented by Harper. Police obtained text messages of Walker sending specifications to Harper for renting a vehicle and purchasing a firearm, according to the complaint.

Police said crime lab results showed that spent shell casings found at the scene of the Wilkinsburg homicide and at a shooting on July 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh were discharged from a pistol recovered during a search of Harper’s home. A fingerprint on a cellphone found at the Pittsburgh shooting scene was a match for Walker, the complaint said.

Ligon created a subscription for a transponder tracking device that was placed on Rainey’s vehicle, police said. Ligon told police that Walker had control of Ligon’s phone, which was equipped with an app for the tracking device, the complaint said.

Police obtained records indicating that Walker texted “Found em” to Harper less than an hour before the Wilkinsburg shooting and that Ligon’s cellphone was in the vicinity of that scene less than 15 minutes before the shooting, according to the complaint.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Man killed in shooting in Brighton Heights

Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that left one man dead. At 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital by EMS while in critical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police called to shooting on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 36-year-old Corey Washington."It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.It is not clear if there are any suspects. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run

A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle fire in Westmoreland County

Crews are battling a fire in Westmoreland County this morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. along Beverly Road in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a 911 dispatcher. Fire, EMS and police are at the scene. No injuries have been reported so far. This is a developing story. Check back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified

An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
BRADENVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Lower Burrell police accuse woman of harassing neighbors, felony charge filed

A Lower Burrell woman was charged with a felony after police said they received multiple complaints that she was harassing her next-door neighbor. Shannan Lee Marie Dotto, 44, of the 7200 block of Guyer Road was charged by summons with felony and misdemeanor counts of stalking. She also was issued a citation for harassment, according to court records. A preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec is scheduled for Feb. 7.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy