Taylor Swift Just Broke a Huge Michael Jackson Record
Taylor Swift is really solidifying her place amongst music legends. The "Midnights" singer just broke one of Michael Jackson's sales record. According to Music Week, Swift sold 22.4 million album-equivalent units across all platforms this past year. Back in 2009, the King of Pop sold 21 million units, which mean T-Swift had the biggest sales year of anyone in the past century.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Celebrate 'Britmas' In A Surprisingly Calm Way
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had quite a calm Christmas!. Asghari, or "Samta" as he hilariously called himself, shared a glimpse of how he celebrated "Britmas" with his wife on Instagram on Sunday (December 25). "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️ my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍," he wrote.
Hilarious prank Luke Combs played on Jordan Davis
Things got real messy during Luke Combs' final 'Middle of Somewhere' tour stop. Many artists love to celebrate the end of tour by pulling pranks on their tour mates and Luke Combs is one of them. He got Jordan Davis REAL GOOD!! The prank was a play on Jordan Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt"... Luke walks on stage carrying a huge bag of dirt and the crowd starts going crazy! Luke draws everyone's attention to the big screen where a video starts playing and it shows Luke's team stacking bags on bags on bags of dirt in front of Jordan's dressing room so he can't get in. BUT the prank doesn't end there.... Luke then rips open the bag of dirt in his hands and pours it out on the stage!!!! Check out the video for a good laugh.
Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Discussing Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West. On an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, which dropped on Monday (December 26), the SKIMS founder discussed comments on social media, memories of her father and dating. Most notably, though, Kardashian dove into the realities of co-parenting her...
Sam Smith Bares It All In Foxy Photoshoot On Holiday Boat Ride
Sam Smith is having the time of their life this holiday weekend!. The "Unholy" singer posted a few pictures on Instagram on Monday (December 6) from their vacation in Thailand wearing nothing but a skimpy animal print bathing suit bottom aboard a boat. In the photos, Smith is seen posing atop a blue towel, dancing on the ship's mast and throwing up a peace sign with their tongue out.
Fall Out Boy Tease New Music In Nightmarish Claymation Clip
Fall Out Boy continued their cryptic marketing campaign for their yet-to-be-announced eighth album on Christmas (December 25). The band shared a nightmarish claymation clip made by Mr. Oz called "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" that features a dog, some aliens, vomiting hands, and a man with murmuring faces all over his body. The two-minute-long video hypnotizes viewers with trippy graphics and cinematic music until the last several seconds, when heavy guitars and drums come in, presumably teasing a new FOB song.
Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher has social media wondering if she was proposed to after sharing a photo of her Christmas present from boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards. On Christmas night (December 25th), the pop icon took to Twitter to share a photo of a massive diamond ring writing, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."
