Things got real messy during Luke Combs' final 'Middle of Somewhere' tour stop. Many artists love to celebrate the end of tour by pulling pranks on their tour mates and Luke Combs is one of them. He got Jordan Davis REAL GOOD!! The prank was a play on Jordan Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt"... Luke walks on stage carrying a huge bag of dirt and the crowd starts going crazy! Luke draws everyone's attention to the big screen where a video starts playing and it shows Luke's team stacking bags on bags on bags of dirt in front of Jordan's dressing room so he can't get in. BUT the prank doesn't end there.... Luke then rips open the bag of dirt in his hands and pours it out on the stage!!!! Check out the video for a good laugh.

18 HOURS AGO