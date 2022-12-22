Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
NECN
Clearing Medical Debt: What Patients Should Know About Qualifying for Charity Care
A nonprofit with Boston ties is helping low-income families across the country eliminate their medical bills. Some hospitals will wipe out medical debt for people that have income that’s three times the federal poverty limit. That limit goes even higher based on the size of your family. The problem...
NECN
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
NECN
Fire in Merrimac Displaces a Family
Multiple fire departments assisted in fighting a fire on 63 Church St. in Merrimac, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to officials. Authorities say they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to a 2.5 story home occupied by two families with visible smoke coming from the building. Crews say the smoke was coming from...
NECN
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced. Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.
NECN
2 Firefighters Hurt, 9 People Displaced After Malden House Fire
A fire broke out late Monday night at a house in Malden, Massachusetts, sending two firefighters to the hospital and leaving nine people without a home the day after Christmas. Fire officials on scene confirmed to NBC10 Boston that flames broke out in a multi-family home on John Street and...
NECN
Boston Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day
An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said. Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge. Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.
NECN
Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton
A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
NECN
Minor Injuries After 4-Car Crash in Wellesley
Police responded to a four-car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1p.m. on Central Street. According to police, some of the cars involved were parked. Police say there were minor injuries. Central Street in Wellesley Square between Cross and Weston Road for about 30 minutes...
NECN
1 Dead in Early Morning House Fire in Roxbury
One person is dead and two people were rescued after an early morning fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, firefighters said. Firefighters were seen putting responded to the fire on Warren Street as early as 3 a.m. on Saturday. The fire burned through parts of the second and third floor of the building.
NECN
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
NECN
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
NECN
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
NECN
Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm
The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
NECN
This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS
This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs. All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.
NECN
Local Malls Crowded Day After Christmas as Sales Continue
The holidays may be behind us but that doesn’t mean the shopping is. Stores are still seeing customers looking for last-minute deals and trying to cash in on their holiday cash. Malls in the area were busy Monday, including the North Shore Mall in Peabody, Massachusetts. Crowds of shoppers...
NECN
Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester
A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
Comments / 0