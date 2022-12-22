SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO