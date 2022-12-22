Read full article on original website
KRON4
SFGate
Monday News Roundup
The Bay Area is bracing for a storm arriving Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of flooding in some locations where rivers and creeks could rise over their banks. A flood watch starts Monday night for the North Bay, downtown San Francisco and Santa Cruz mountains...
newsnationnow.com
California county to ban background checks for housing
(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
Military.com
Family Devastated by Marine's Death
The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
KTVU FOX 2
Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
SFGate
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
SFist
Brutal Beatdown At Westfield Mall Goes Viral In Reddit Video, But No Charges Filed
A very ferocious two-on-one pummeling in front of the Foot Locker at the Westfield Centre has gone viral in a Reddit video, and while Westfield management confirms the incident happened, the victim is declining to file any charges. In the week leading up to Christmas, the Union Square area shopping...
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
foxla.com
Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in San Ramon arrested
SAN RAMON, Calif. - Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police.
SFGate
Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use
The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
californiaglobe.com
Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 earlier this week to pass an ordinance that will ban landlords from using criminal background checks on potential tenants, becoming the first such county-wide ban in the Country. The ordinance, also known as the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, will prohibit both private...
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
The untold tales behind the walls at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes
Point Reyes changes with the years, but the Western remains.
