Vacaville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Monday News Roundup

The Bay Area is bracing for a storm arriving Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of flooding in some locations where rivers and creeks could rise over their banks. A flood watch starts Monday night for the North Bay, downtown San Francisco and Santa Cruz mountains...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsnationnow.com

California county to ban background checks for housing

(NewsNation) — One California county has become the first in the country to ban landlords from doing criminal background checks on prospective renters. Officials in Alameda County, which covers much of the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area —including Oakland — voted to adopt a Fair Chance housing ordinance barring landlords from using criminal records when considering prospective tenants.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Military.com

Family Devastated by Marine's Death

The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
LODI, CA
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction

Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

6 Treated For Possible Overdoses On Christmas Day At Japantown Home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Emergency crews treated six people on Christmas Day for possible drug overdoses at a home in San Francisco's Japantown neighborhood. Firefighters responded at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1700 block of Post Street, according to San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter. Five people found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up

THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of racist, homophobic rant on camera in San Ramon arrested

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Authorities arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident in San Ramon on Christmas Eve. Krah approached two customers filming a TikTok at an In-N-Out restaurant and harassed the pair with homophobic and racist attacks, according to San Ramon police.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use

The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
KRON4 News

