ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

How Ukraine's Zelenskyy Went From Comedian to Wartime Hero

When Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the president of Ukraine in 2019, it made headlines around the world. That wasn't because he was a political heavyweight deemed ready to resolve Ukraine's deep-seated challenges. It was just the opposite: Zelenskyy was a political novice whose closest brush with politics was playing the role of Ukrainian president in a well-known domestic TV series.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy