Urgent review of King Charles' safety is underway as further protests feared on Christmas Day

An urgent review of King Charles' security has taken place ahead of the royal family 's public appearance on Christmas Day, following recent protests.

The Windsor family will greet well-wishers on December 25 as they walk back from a morning service at St Mary Magdalene church on their Sandringham estate.

However royal protection chiefs are concerned that the King may face protestors after recently being targeted by activists hurling eggs.

The team responsible for the monarch safety are said to have met at least twice and ordered an immediate review of his security, The Mirror reported.

King Charles has had eggs thrown at him twice recently , earlier this month a man was arrested for common assault following a disturbance on St George's Square in Luton.

Though Charles, 74, appeared unfazed by the incident and quickly resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Just four weeks prior, another man was arrested for throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

The police's Royal and VIP Executive Committee are responsible for the security of the King and Camilla.

An insider told The Mirror the police chiefs are 'concerned' at the possibility of further disturbances, they said: 'This isn't just about individuals with eggs at their disposal, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.

'A full scale review is in place to make sure the right policies and ­evacuation procedures are in place.'

Buckingham Palace ­officials also said to have held ­emergency talks after an increase in the number of disturbances during public outings.