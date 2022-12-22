ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history. He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place on the all-time assists list for the Warriors. Warriors:...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

On 2011 Christmas Night, Lou Williams Was Attacked By A Gunman Who Tried To Rob Him, But They Ended At McDonald's Eating Dinner

Lou Williams is one of the best and most famous sixth men in NBA history. He thrived coming off the bench, contributing with big performances to every team he's played with. Williams was great on the court, but he also starred in some incredible moments off the court. Many fans can't still get over the fact that he had two girlfriends at some point, and Williams has always been respectful about that topic.
Yardbarker

Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected

The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Chris Haynes Shares Insights About The Lakers' Championship Plan: "They Are A Trade Or 2 Away From Contending In Their Minds"

NBA Insider Chris Haynes believes the Los Angeles Lakers are still optimistic about their chances of winning the title this season. It's not been a great run for the side so far, with their latest defeat coming against the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have been hamstrung by Anthony Davis' stress fracture that rules him out indefinitely.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy