Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James Is Responsible For The Lakers Bad Season And Roster
LeBron James' individual performance has been one of the only positive aspects of the Los Angeles Lakers' season this year. There's no doubt that the superstar has been playing at a high level for the team this year, and he is currently averaging 27.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 6.6. APG.
Yardbarker
JR Smith's Hilarious Reaction To Derrick Rose's Wife And Baby Mama Wearing The Same Christmas Pajamas
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made headlines in recent days, as the New York Knicks point guard has been very vocal when discussing a variety of topics regarding his career and his future after the NBA. Right now, he's not having the best time in New York, as the Knicks...
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history. He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place on the all-time assists list for the Warriors. Warriors:...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Says LeBron James Becoming The All-Time Scoring Leader Would Leave Michael Jordan Out Of Arguments For The GOAT Debate
The LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate has been around for a while now, and many people think it's closer than ever. LeBron James keeps making history with his displays in the league, and many people already call him the greatest of all time. However, not everybody shares that excitement...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
The Slovenian star then went out and put up 32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his Mavericks’ 124-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. When you roll up like that and dress like that, is it any surprise that you’re going to handle business on the court too? Not at all.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Fans Clown Memphis Grizzlies After Team Demolishes Ja Morant And Co.: "Worry About The West"
The Golden State Warriors returned to winning ways in a great fashion tonight, as they took on the always dangerous Memphis Grizzlies and completely dominated their rivals from start to finish. A couple of days after Ja Morant claimed he's not worried about anybody in the Western Conference, the Warriors...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers Rematch In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
Every season, there are a few days on the NBA calendar that stick out more than others. If you're an avid NBA fan, you already know that Christmas is one of the most important days for the league. For many, it's the point of the season when they start watching...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To Ja Morant Getting His Signature Shoes: "It's A Sad Day Knowing Ja Will Never Hoop In The KD4s Again"
Ja Morant has announced big news today ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 2022 NBA MIP is playing at a great level right now, leading his team to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. He's ready to take...
Yardbarker
On 2011 Christmas Night, Lou Williams Was Attacked By A Gunman Who Tried To Rob Him, But They Ended At McDonald's Eating Dinner
Lou Williams is one of the best and most famous sixth men in NBA history. He thrived coming off the bench, contributing with big performances to every team he's played with. Williams was great on the court, but he also starred in some incredible moments off the court. Many fans can't still get over the fact that he had two girlfriends at some point, and Williams has always been respectful about that topic.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details About Wizards Trade Suns Rejected
The Phoenix Suns are continuing to scour the market for a team willing to make a deal centered around NBA veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder has remained away from the Suns since he was informed that his role would diminish this season as Cam Johnson would be taking his spot in the starting lineup.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Trade Idea Of Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso To The Los Angeles Lakers
Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers has been doing the rounds, and a mock trade of him and Caruso playing for the Purple and Gold has had fans buzzing. The Lakers have been linked to the Chicago Bulls for over a month now. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were the targets earlier, and recent reports suggest that LaVine wanted to play for Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Fires Back At People Who Criticize His Game: "Only 3,400 People Have Played In The NBA, And Only 1,300 Of Them Are Alive."
Patrick Beverley went from being considered a defensive specialist to becoming somebody who gets criticized for just yelling on the court and not doing anything when guarding rivals. The point guard made himself a known name thanks to this and now with the Los Angeles Lakers, many fans are criticizing...
Yardbarker
"Maybe he was a little bit frustrated!" - Jaylen Brown speaks on his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo
These two teams have history behind them, and whenever Milwaukee and Boston face off, a lot is at stake, and tensions flare. That's precisely what happened last night between two stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown. In the 4th quarter with the Celtics slowly putting the game away and...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Is Confident That His Superteam Would Beat Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is supremely confident that his superteam would beat some of the legends in the sport. The big man posted an image of himself in his Lakers jersey along with nine of the most iconic players in the NBA. His superteam had LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, and Michael Jordan.
Yardbarker
Chris Haynes Shares Insights About The Lakers' Championship Plan: "They Are A Trade Or 2 Away From Contending In Their Minds"
NBA Insider Chris Haynes believes the Los Angeles Lakers are still optimistic about their chances of winning the title this season. It's not been a great run for the side so far, with their latest defeat coming against the struggling Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have been hamstrung by Anthony Davis' stress fracture that rules him out indefinitely.
