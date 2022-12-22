ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

79-year-old killed in Jackson County crash on I-94

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq2zN_0jrpvMKd00

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 79-year-old man is dead after a crash on I-94 Thursday afternoon near Black River Falls.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DOT, while responders were working on a different crash, a driver failed to slow down and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle. The driver left the roadway as a result and struck a parked tractor-trailer unit on the shoulder.

Responders attempted life-saving measures on scene, but the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending family notification.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash

(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
UTICA, MN
WausauPilot

Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Texas man allegedly fires gun in La Crosse neighborhood after being confronted about his driving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A man was arrested on Sunday after reportedly firing a gun on La Crosse’s north side. It happened around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, near Avon and Clinton Streets. Witnesses told police that 33-year-old Luke Springer of Fort Worth, Texas was driving erratically. When Springer was confronted by someone in the neighborhood about his driving,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in La Crosse house fire Saturday evening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a home on the 1000 block of Liberty Street on La Crosse’s north side at 6:54 p.m. Saturday. According to a...
LA CROSSE, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
GILMAN, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car

On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
MARSHFIELD, WI
winonaradio.com

House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

AAA activates Tow-to-Go for holiday week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – AAA is activating its tow-to-go program. It provides impaired drivers a free ride and tow to somewhere safe within ten miles. The service is available to both members and non-members. It’s free and confidential. The services run through 6 a.m. on January 2nd. AAA wants this to be the last resort for drivers. It recommends...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

From South Carolina to the Coulee Region, couple travels despite weather

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thousands of flights across the country are canceled, forcing many Americans to stay home and celebrate the holidays alone. A South Carolina couple lucked out, but barely. After flight delays, train cancellations, and hotel stays, Mandy and Eric Meeks finally made it to La Crosse to visit family. Their trip should have only taken about five...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy