79-year-old killed in Jackson County crash on I-94

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A 79-year-old man is dead after a crash on I-94 Thursday afternoon near Black River Falls.

According to a release from the Wisconsin DOT, while responders were working on a different crash, a driver failed to slow down and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle. The driver left the roadway as a result and struck a parked tractor-trailer unit on the shoulder.

Responders attempted life-saving measures on scene, but the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending family notification.

