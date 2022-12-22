Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Sandra Wilson, 79, of Coleman
Sandra Wilson, age 79, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood
Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood went home to his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oak Ridge Manor. Funeral services for Edward will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Waymon Childress officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69, of Brownwood
Johnny Everett Schwab, sixty-nine years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
koxe.com
Billy Hobbs, 69, of Coleman
Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
dallasexpress.com
The Christmas Capital of Texas
With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
koxe.com
Rick Barnett, 78, of Rising Star
Rick Barnett went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early with Hospice Care. We rejoice that he is made whole. No more Dementia or pain. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends. Rick was born to Russel and...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Stolen baby Jesus returned to Texas nativity scene
FORT WORTH, Texas — Days after it was stolen, and just in time for the holiday, a stolen baby Jesus was returned to a nativity display in Texas. Sundance Square shared surveillance images of the theft on Instagram, asking for help identifying the man who took the baby Jesus from its nativity display. In its post, Sunday Square said, “Help us save Christmas.”
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
The best restaurant in Texas, according to Guy Fieri
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Tuesday Morning
Brown County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is shown below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floods
DALLAS, Tex. - When temperatures dropped across North Texas, Stephen Glowicz and his wife were getting ready for bed on Christmas Eve morning. But, unfortunately, they weren't prepared for the water pouring into their Dallas apartment from a burst pipe above the bedroom.
