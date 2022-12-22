ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

koxe.com

Sandra Wilson, 79, of Coleman

Sandra Wilson, age 79, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood

Edward R. Ornelas, 96, of Brownwood went home to his Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Oak Ridge Manor. Funeral services for Edward will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Waymon Childress officiating; burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Johnny Everett Schwab, 69, of Brownwood

Johnny Everett Schwab, sixty-nine years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Billy Hobbs, 69, of Coleman

Billy Hobbs, age 69, of Coleman, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Christmas Capital of Texas

With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
koxe.com

Rick Barnett, 78, of Rising Star

Rick Barnett went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early with Hospice Care. We rejoice that he is made whole. No more Dementia or pain. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends. Rick was born to Russel and...
RISING STAR, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stolen baby Jesus returned to Texas nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas — Days after it was stolen, and just in time for the holiday, a stolen baby Jesus was returned to a nativity display in Texas. Sundance Square shared surveillance images of the theft on Instagram, asking for help identifying the man who took the baby Jesus from its nativity display. In its post, Sunday Square said, “Help us save Christmas.”
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Commissioners to Meet Tuesday Morning

Brown County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda is shown below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on August 12, 2019. Any disruptive, abusive, obscene, or disrespectful behavior will be terminated immediately.) All Presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit. Multiple person groups will be limited to one speaker.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

