Ty Lehrke, age 50, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Thursday December 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, Minnesota, with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday, December 29, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
