ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqESW_0jrpuENS00

Centuries ago, a bustling village in northern Europe with a massive sanctuary complex was the place to be for important Roman soldiers. The hustle and bustle has faded, but remnants of this vibrant ancient life are still visible, archaeologists in the Netherlands have found.

Archaeologists uncovered the nearly complete sanctuary complex in Gelderland, RAAP Archaeology said in a news release. The site, named the Herwen-Hemeling Sanctuary, is the most complete Roman complex found in the Netherlands.

The ruins of several beautifully painted temples dedicated to different gods and goddesses have been found, experts said. Roman soldiers used these temples from the first century to fourth century to place stone altars for various deities as a sign of gratitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jue7l_0jrpuENS00
One of the partially-excavated altar stones at the sanctuary complex. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Many of these stone altars had inscriptions, photos show. Piecing together fragmented altars and translating the inscriptions, researchers learned that stones had been dedicated to Hercules Magusanus, Jupiter-Serapis and Mercury, the release said.

Hercules Magusanus is a god connected to the Roman deity Hercules and a German deity of Magusanus, Marie-Louise Genèvrier wrote in a study from 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIlb2_0jrpuENS00
Another altar found at the site. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Excavations of the sanctuary complex have revealed even more finds than originally expected, Broadcasting Gelderland reported on Wednesday, Dec. 21. About 80,000 artifacts have been found, archaeologist Eric Norde of RAAP Archeology told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Zb6_0jrpuENS00
An inscribed altar found at the site. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Archaeologists found a stone staircase leading down to a large stone well, photos show. Remnants of large sacrificial fires were also found, experts said.

Researchers also uncovered an unprecedented number of limestone sculpture fragments. Photos show one such fragment, the head of a sculpture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQI99_0jrpuENS00
The head of a limestone statue found at the sanctuary complex. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Sanctuary excavations also unearthed horse harnesses, hangers for harnesses, armor pieces, and spear and lance points, the release said. Other finds included a cloak pin, jewelry, coins and 13,000 fragments of roof tiles — some with dog and pig paw prints, Broadcasting Gelderland reported and the organization said on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYLS4_0jrpuENS00
A hanger for horse harnesses found at the sanctuary complex. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Together, the complex has given archaeologists a glimpse into daily life at the 1,700-year-old Roman sanctuary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XL16_0jrpuENS00
A cloakpin found at the sanctuary. Photo from RAAP Archaeology

Documenting and studying all the artifacts found at the Herwen-Hemeling Sanctuary is expected to take three to four years, Norde said.

The sanctuary was excavated during spring and summer 2022 . Archaeologists began sharing their findings on social media in December and plan to continue doing so for the next two years. Follow along on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Herwen is in the province of Gelderland, on the Netherlands-Germany border, and about 70 miles southwest of Amsterdam.

Google Translate and Facebook Translate were used to translate news releases from RAAP Archaeology.

2,000-year-old lost ‘kingdom’ with ballcourts and pyramids discovered in Guatemala

Fourth graders spot special-looking stone — and pick up 2,000-year-old find in Israel

Crocodile heads — buried 4,000 years ago — uncovered in tombs in Egypt, photos show

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

600-year-old DNA from medieval Germany reveals new insight into origins of Ashkenazi Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Ashkenazi Jewish community was more diverse 600 years ago than it is today, according to new research. DNA extracted from teeth taken from a Jewish cemetery is providing unprecedented insight into the lives of a once-thriving medieval Ashkenazi community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings, published...
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Evie M.

A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida

Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy