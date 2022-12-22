ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne commissioners address roundabout in Salt Creek Township, honor retiring elections board deputy

By Nate Powalie
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
Wayne County Commissioners

KEY ACTION Commissioners gave recognition to Richard Corfman, who is retiring from his position as deputy director of the Wayne County Board of Elections.

DISCUSSION Corfman served as deputy director since 2019. He was an 18-year representative for Ward 1 on Orrville City Council and served as the treasurer for the Wayne County Democratic Party. The commissioners also noted Corfman is an active member of the United Methodist Church in Orrville, serving as a treasurer and a choir member. The Orrville resident earned a degree in operations management, with a focus on human resources, from the University of Akron.

“The Board of Elections will be in capable hands,” Corfman said.

Former elections office technology manager Bryon Bell will replace Corfman. Bell has been with the Board of Elections for three years. Corfman’s retirement becomes official Dec. 30.

Some of Corfman's responsibilities included verification of the validity of candidates and local issues within Wayne County, conducting proper, fair and honest elections, and double-checking the ballots to make sure the appropriate candidates and issues are present and easily accessible to vote on for Wayne County residents.

In other commissioner business, members:

  • Approved a submission of an application for an improvement of a road intersection northeast of Smithville located along state Route 585 between Apple Creek Road and Five Points Road. The commissioners noted there are five points of intersection on that road going northeast from Smithville to Akron, with stop signs at Apple Creek Road and Five Points. They are unsure about funding, but want to create a roundabout, which will be 80% funded by a grant for the fiscal year 2028. The Wayne County Engineer requested approval to submit an application for funding the roundabout in conjunction with the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO). The project will turn a three-way stop intersection into a single-lane roundabout at a cost of about $1.47 million. The grant from the CEAO would cover about 80% of the cost, while the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover the remaining 20%.Authorized the transfer of funds totaling just under $2,100 to the Courts Computer Funds.
  • Authorized the reduction of transferring funds through multiple accounts within the county to make sure the amount of funds appropriated is equivalent to the number of funds spent.
  • Approved a personnel change at the Wayne County Care Center, including a promotion, a resignation and a transfer of an employee from full-time to part-time work.
  • Approved a plat and a change in the map for a 60-acre parcel to adjust the map in the northeast and northwest quarters of Salt Creek Township.

NEXT UP Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wayne County Administration Building. Anyone who is interested in watching the meeting virtually can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIodeupqzIoGNCdbGiklcxAYiajX8Oeqaab.

