Kansas City, MO

One dead after vehicle overturns in Kansas City’s Brush Creek

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in Kansas City Thursday after being pulled from an overturned vehicle that crashed into Brush Creek.

Kansas City Fire Department rescue crews responded to the scene at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo around 2:20 p.m. for reports of an overturned vehicle in the water.

Crews found the vehicle and were able to enter the water and pull out one victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to Kansas City police, the driver of a maroon Dodge Caravan was possibly traveling southbound on Paseo, making a right hand turn to travel westbound on to Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of the Dodge appeared to have lost control on the icy roads, traveling off the north side of the roadway. The Dodge went down the embankment, over the cement retaining wall and landed upside down, submerged in Brush Creek.

