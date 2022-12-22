Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Judge dismisses remainder of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit following two-day trial
(The Hill) – An Arizona judge on Saturday ruled against Kari Lake in her challenge of Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’s (D) victory, dismissing the highest-profile case challenging the midterm election results. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson following a two-day trial found that Lake had not proven that...
wdhn.com
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.
wdhn.com
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside...
Comments / 0