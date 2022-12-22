ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis

The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico

Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moronic Tourist Walks Right Up to Elk To Take Pictures

As happens all too frequently, a tourist walked right up to an elk and started snapping photos, seemingly oblivious to the danger they were in. Fortunately for himself and all gathered, the elk chose not to charge, although it gave the man several warnings to back off. The clip below...

Comments / 0

Community Policy