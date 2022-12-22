Read full article on original website
1 arrested after possible kidnapping lead to a police chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a possible kidnapping that resulted in a police chase on Thursday afternoon in south Amarillo. According to APD, at around 1:14 p.m. on Dec. 22 officers were dispatched to a residence near SW8/ S Bryan, caller told officers a woman was being […]
Amarillo Police Department remembers officer killed in line of duty on Christmas Day 1980
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department remembered an officer who was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Day in 1980. Berry Joe McGuire, 26, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Willow Street. "Thank you for your service,...
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend held on federal gun charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man arrested Thursday accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend is being held on a federal gun charge. Rowdy Eastman, 35, is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a previous conviction. On Thursday afternoon, Amarillo Police were called to a possible...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating Christmas Eve house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Christmas Eve house fire. The fire at 315 NE 6th Avenue started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters attacked the fire through a bedroom window. They had it under control in seven minutes. According to the department, the house...
BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
AFD released information regarding a house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Christmas Eve house fire in North Amarillo. According to AFD, at around 6:34 p.m. on Dec. 24 crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located at 315 NE 6th. AFD said crews arrived to find fire showing from […]
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
1 arrested for alleged link to September overdose death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the recent arrest of a man who was allegedly linked to an overdose death in September. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers responded to a call on Sept. 6 involving a death caused by an overdose. Officers […]
Travel Center at I-40 and Airport Blvd. closed due to water main break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday. According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
Couple loses house in fire caused by space heater
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A couple was displaced after a house fire in the San Jacinto neighborhood on Friday. The fire happened near 300 S Mississippi Street at about 12:15 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department said crews arrived to find a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Local homeless shelters face impact due to cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the arctic blast that is taking place across the High Plains a few local homeless shelters are seeing an increase in those in need. To provide shelter for everyone in need during this many of the shelters are adjusting their hours. One of the local shelters Guyon Saunders, according […]
Cafeteria workers have ‘walked out’ from 3 Hereford ISD schools due to demand of employee bonuses
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Three Hereford ISD schools are experiencing ‘walk outs’ from cafeteria employees. The three schools who are impacted were the West Central Elementary, Hereford High, and Hereford Junior High. The walk out was centered around an employee bonus, that was not awarded to cafeteria workers....
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?
When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
