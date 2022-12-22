ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
US105

Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest

As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating Christmas Eve house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Christmas Eve house fire. The fire at 315 NE 6th Avenue started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters attacked the fire through a bedroom window. They had it under control in seven minutes. According to the department, the house...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BNSF’s Christmas Special stops in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There was Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, and of course, Rudolph, but the leader of this sleigh into Amarillo, was a 400,000 pound locomotive. All aboard Amarillo! The local BNSF team converted the Amarillo facility into a winter wonderland for plenty of people recently, including BNSF employees, their families, […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Couple loses house in fire caused by space heater

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A couple was displaced after a house fire in the San Jacinto neighborhood on Friday. The fire happened near 300 S Mississippi Street at about 12:15 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department said crews arrived to find a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire coming...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after ‘human remains’ found in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
US105

Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok

Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?

When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy