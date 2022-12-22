Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
fox32chicago.com
Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police. Paramedics rendered...
fox32chicago.com
Christmas weekend violence: 2 killed, 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and eleven were wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
ABC7 Chicago
Officer witnesses Englewood shooting, fire shots at gunman and suspected accomplices: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices, officials said. Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a...
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Farwell and Albion fatal shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a Jan. 13 fatal shooting on the city's lower east side. In October, 36-year-old Clifford Bent pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in connection to the shooting near Farwell and Albion. Bent...
fox32chicago.com
Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
fox32chicago.com
Rosemont man charged after telling police officer 'I'm going to shoot you': officials
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Rosemont man was charged with threatening a police officer outside a bar on Christmas Eve in Villa Park. Villa Park police responded to a disturbance around 1:24 a.m. outside Demito's Saloon, according to officials. Upon arrival, police spoke with 24-year-old Ryan McGovern and his brother...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
cwbchicago.com
2 men charged with robbing, slashing victim on Grand Red Line platform
Chicago — Two men charged with robbing and stabbing a man on the Grand Red Line station platform spent Christmas night in jail. One of the men is on parole for participating in another robbery at a Chicago train station almost exactly one year ago. Joshua Harris, 27, and...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Roof collapses from fire at Maywood church
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A fire is out Monday night after damaging a church in west suburban Maywood. Crews battled the elements as well as the blaze after smoke was spotted at the rear of the church. The roof eventually collapsed. No injuries were reported.
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
