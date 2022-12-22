ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police. Paramedics rendered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Christmas weekend violence: 2 killed, 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and eleven were wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on man in Gage Park alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot in an alley Monday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was standing in an alley around 4:31 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 54th Street when two gunmen approached him and started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old fatally shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument in a backyard Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone in the backyard around 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the back and abdomen, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Farwell and Albion fatal shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a Jan. 13 fatal shooting on the city's lower east side. In October, 36-year-old Clifford Bent pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in connection to the shooting near Farwell and Albion. Bent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Roof collapses from fire at Maywood church

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A fire is out Monday night after damaging a church in west suburban Maywood. Crews battled the elements as well as the blaze after smoke was spotted at the rear of the church. The roof eventually collapsed. No injuries were reported.
MAYWOOD, IL

