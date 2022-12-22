Two schools in Sacramento County ordered to shelter in place after suspicious call

Students at two schools adjacent to one another in Sacramento County were told to shelter in place as a precaution for nearly an hour Thursday after staff received a suspicious call.

Del Campo High School and Will Rogers Middle School, campuses that are across the street from each other on Dewey Drive in Fair Oaks, were placed in the precautionary shelter-in-place as staff investigated the suspicious phone call, according to a message posted on Del Campo High’s website .

The students were asked to stay put to ensure everyone’s safety, Del Campo High school officials wrote in a message posted online at 12:12 p.m. Thursday. They instructed parents or guardians not to go to the campuses.

At 12:55 p.m., school officials announced the precautionary shelter-in-place order for both campuses was lifted.

They said there were no credible threats to the safety of the students and staff at either campus. Instruction was resumed as scheduled Thursday afternoon as the San Juan Unified School District finished its final day before the winter holiday break.