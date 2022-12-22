ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

George Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 in alleged truck stop burglary off U.S. 98

By Cory Johnson
 4 days ago

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating two suspects after a burglary Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary at 4-Mile Truck Stop on U.S. 98, about seven miles from the Alabama state line, around noon Thursday, Dec. 22.

The business reported that suspects, described as two black males, stole a large amount of cash from the truck stop around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2014 Chrysler Sedan with a personalized Alabama license plate with the number “4EVAJ”. Investigators were also able to obtain video surveillance of the two males at the property during the time of the alleged burglary, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the suspects or incident to contact them at 601-947-4811. Anonymous tips can also be made through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com .

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

