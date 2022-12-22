ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were...
Bladen Journal

Clarkton man arrested following community complaints

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pierre LaClay Melvin Adams, 39 of Elizabethtown, has been arrested following numerous community complaints made to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Clara’s Corner in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to the arrest of two

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

