WECT
Top Trials of 2022: A year-end review of murder convictions in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2022 was a big year for the court system, because it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that courtrooms were fully operational again. It also meant closure for family and friends of murder victims who had been waiting for justice for their loved ones.
Why are towns like Clinton and Roseboro decorated so pretty? Why do people have time off from work? Why do we have a day called Black Friday?
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
WECT
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old, later...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
triad-city-beat.com
Jody Greene’s racist comments cost Columbus County Sheriff’s Office military equipment
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 21. Story by Kelan Lyons. The Department of Public Safety has suspended the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department from participating in a program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire surplus military equipment. The suspension is the latest development...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
WECT
Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were...
Clarkton man arrested following community complaints
ELIZABETHTOWN — Pierre LaClay Melvin Adams, 39 of Elizabethtown, has been arrested following numerous community complaints made to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Clara’s Corner in Bladen County. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit...
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
Community complaints lead to the arrest of two
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
