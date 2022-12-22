Seeing as "How I Met Your Mother" dominated CBS' catalogue for nearly a decade, it shouldn't be too surprising that a spinoff was commissioned. Titled "How I Met Your Father," the series is set in the same universe as its predecessor, albeit with a different roster of characters. The focus is on Sophie (Kim Cattrall), a woman who recounts her various youthful love stories (young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff) to her son. Despite not being a direct sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the Hulu sitcom shares much of the same DNA from the original series. There's still flashbacks, forwards, a lingering mystery of who the lead ends up with, and lots of romantic drama. Oh, and a lovable roster of flawed but hilarious characters.

