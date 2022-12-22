Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray Discloses What The Cast Talks About Between Dinner Scene Takes
While police procedurals and law enforcement drama series have long been a fount for storytelling on television, "Blue Bloods" still manages to bring a fresh approach to the genre. The CBS series has been around for 13 seasons and has managed to nab itself some impressive talent over the years, including Tom Selleck, Jennifer Esposito, Steve Schirripa, Donnie Wahlberg, and Lorraine Bracco, just to name a few.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro Shares Whether He Believes His Character Deserves That Famous Nickname
"Lucifer" had a remarkably unusual run during its six seasons. The first three seasons ran on Fox before the network surprisingly canceled the supernatural crime show. Premium streaming network Netflix then proceeded to pick the series up for another three seasons, where "Lucifer" proved to be extremely popular. In 2021, "Lucifer" clocked an absurd 18.34 billion viewing minutes, according to Nielsen (per The Hollywood Reporter), which is a higher number than even the megahit "Squid Game." So while its time on network television might have been short-lived, its overall legacy is one of unrivaled popularity.
How I Met Your Father's Chris Lowell Says Chemistry Is The Most Important Aspect Of A Sitcom
Seeing as "How I Met Your Mother" dominated CBS' catalogue for nearly a decade, it shouldn't be too surprising that a spinoff was commissioned. Titled "How I Met Your Father," the series is set in the same universe as its predecessor, albeit with a different roster of characters. The focus is on Sophie (Kim Cattrall), a woman who recounts her various youthful love stories (young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff) to her son. Despite not being a direct sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the Hulu sitcom shares much of the same DNA from the original series. There's still flashbacks, forwards, a lingering mystery of who the lead ends up with, and lots of romantic drama. Oh, and a lovable roster of flawed but hilarious characters.
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
The Seinfeld Fanny Pack Storyline That Never Made It Onto An Episode
One of the most interesting aspects of the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" is how it serves as a time capsule for some of the biggest trends of the 1990s. If there was a fad during the '90s, fans could be sure that "Seinfeld" made fun of it in some capacity. From two-line phones to non-fat yogurt to label makers, the series went out of its way to lambast nearly every new craze that popped up during its time on air.
Who Did Jonah Hill Voice On The Simpsons?
"The Simpsons" is currently on Season 34. Any sitcom that's been around that long is bound to have a cavalcade of guest stars, and anyone who's anyone has appeared on "The Simpsons" at this point. From former Beatles like Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison to modern TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, guest stars have spanned decades and mediums. In fact, it might be easier to come up with a list of celebrities who haven't appeared on "The Simpsons" at this point.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
House Of Cards Went About Two Seasons Too Long, According To Fans
The legacy of Netflix's "House of Cards" is a tricky one. Once the flagship series of the world's first earnest streaming platform, the show slowly devolved from an arrestingly bleak depiction of Washington politics to a soapy melodrama that failed to match real-world intrigue. The final nails in its coffin were the 2017 child sexual assault allegations against leading man Kevin Spacey, which ultimately forced the series to awkwardly resolve a convoluted plot without its central character (via People). In its earlier, simpler days, however, it was regarded as a harbinger of what streamers could do for prestige television.
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
The Ending Of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Explained
For many fans, the only bad thing about "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is the fact that it ended. The hilarious sitcom, created by Susan and Andy Borowitz, premiered on NBC in 1990 and ran for six seasons before ending in 1996. During that time, fans got to know not...
Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara's Iconic Brunette Locks Are All Fake
When an actor takes on a role, whether it be for theater, TV, or film, they are required to completely morph from their true self into that character. This can include everything from mannerisms and posture to accents and emotions. Another transformation that is essential to achieving a sense of reality for viewers, of course, is appearance. Everything from wardrobe to makeup, or lack thereof, gives the actor's portrayal a sense of authenticity.
The Simpsons Showrunner Talks About The Fun Of Hiring Fans To Create Couch Gags
"The Simpsons" is currently on its 34th season, and it's created quite the legacy to go with it. Numerous running gags have rewarded viewers who have stuck around over the years, from famous catchphrases to Lenny getting stuff in his eye he's not supposed to get in there. Still, it's abundantly clear that out of all of the running gags on the series, the one that sticks out the most is the couch bit.
