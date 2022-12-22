Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche.

Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook.

According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Multiple agencies have assisted the Osage County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, including the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulsa Police Department, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Department of Homeland Security, the US Marshall’s Office, the FBI, the Glenpool Police Department, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the Pryor Police Department, and the Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.

Dacia Rae Dorris, Robert DeWayne McCully, Randy Alex McDonald, Nolan Gilland Osten, Dillan Joseph Plank, and Justin Daniel Jordan are in custody.

This is a developing story.

