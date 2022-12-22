ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio AG Yost: 22,000 seized fentanyl pills is proof U.S. needs stronger southern border

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkwGE_0jrpqXlB00

COLUMBUS — Approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 42 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in a drug bust executed by the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force is “proof positive of why we need a stronger southern border,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday.

The task force, formed under the state attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus police division, completed the drug interdiction this week that yielded narcotics Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said have an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

Thursday, Yost and Bryant announced the arrests of three drug traffickers in the fentanyl seizure.

“This case is proof positive of why we need a stronger southern border that restrains evil – drug traffickers are bringing their poison right to our doorsteps and into our communities,” Yost said.

On Dec. 20, the task force executed three search warrants and seized 19 kilograms (nearly 42 pounds) of suspected fentanyl, approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills, two handguns and a rifle.

Jessica Alejandra Delacruz-Toscano, 33; Raymundo Martinez-Meza, 29; and Ivan Eduardo Torres-Meza, 29, are the three people arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking.

The two men are believed to be in the United States illegally. Delacruz-Toscano is believed to be in the country awaiting approval. All three are being detained in the Franklin County Corrections Center.

According to Yost’s office, the bust culminates the task force’s investigation, which determined that the suspects were receiving large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and cocaine, and distributing narcotics through central Ohio and surrounding areas.

This is the latest success by the task force as they work to combat the opioid epidemic.

The task force includes the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Gahanna Police Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Columbus with Three Million in Fentanyl

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrests of three drug traffickers after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, formed under the AG’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session

Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

DeWine announces 2050 Ohio Expo plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission Dec. 8 to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair. The framework was created as part of the Expo 2050 Task Force...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage boy dead after North Linden shooting

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12/26/2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022. Evening Weather Forecast: 12.26.2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo hit by 'blizzard of the century,' governor says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 51 people have died nationwide from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The most deaths are in New York state, where 29 people have died in the wake of a massive lake effect snowstorm, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and local officials.
BUFFALO, NY
WLBT

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
COLUMBUS, MS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
147K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy