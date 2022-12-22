ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117

Percentages: FG .573, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-30, .600 (Irving 7-11, Durant 5-8, O'Neale 2-3, Watanabe 2-3, Warren 2-4, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 2, O'Neale, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Durant 4, Irving 3, Simmons 3, Claxton, Mills, O'Neale, Sumner, Warren). Steals: 7 (Simmons...
CLEVELAND, OH
Portland 124, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .398, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Washington 4-5, Ball 4-10, Oubre Jr. 2-8, McDaniels 1-2, Rozier 1-7, Hayward 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 3). Turnovers: 12 (Ball 3, Maledon 2, McDaniels 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals: 8 (Ball...
PORTLAND, OR
Miami 113, Minnesota 110

Percentages: FG .544, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Edwards 5-8, Russell 3-8, McDaniels 2-3, Ryan 2-4, Nowell 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Reid 1-4, Forbes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 22 (Edwards 8, Russell 6, Reid 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers).
MIAMI, FL
L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131

Percentages: FG .538, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 19-44, .432 (Wall 4-6, Kennard 4-8, Morris Sr. 3-7, Jackson 2-2, Batum 2-6, Powell 2-6, George 2-7, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum 2, George). Turnovers: 19 (Wall 5, Zubac 4, George 3, Powell 3, Jackson 2,...
DETROIT, MI
San Antonio 126, Utah 122

Percentages: FG .402, FT .838. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Conley 5-7, Markkanen 3-10, Clarkson 2-6, Beasley 2-11, Sexton 1-2, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Markkanen 2, Conley). Turnovers: 12 (Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Beasley 2, Sexton).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texans finally close out game in 19-14 win over Titans

HOUSTON (AP) — After coming oh-so close in their past two games, the Houston Texans finally got over the hump Saturday with a win over the Tennessee Titans to snap a nine-game skid. Houston (2-12-1) beat Tennessee 19-14 for its first victory since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct....
HOUSTON, TX
TCU's Sonny Dykes at home, coaching 1st CFP team from Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes was nearing the end of a season as an off-field offensive analyst, and pondering his next move. Fired from his previous head coaching job and with three young kids at home, the son of longtime college coach Spike Dykes even considered a career change after more than two decades in football. He had researched what he would need to do to get a real estate license.
FORT WORTH, TX

