Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie

What started as a hot dog cart at Madison Square Park in New York City about 20 years ago is expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction on a new 4,000-square-foot Shake Shack that will feature a drive-thru is expected to begin at 1550 Mayfield Rd. in Grand Prairie next summer, according to a recent project filing.

The New York-based chain offers elevated versions of American classics. The menu features made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, hot dogs, milkshakes, house-made lemonades, and more.

Shake Shack’s mission started as a way to raise funds for a public art project. Now, the restaurant’s mission, Stand For Something Good , has expanded to take care of Shake Shack team members, source premium ingredients, and support local communities.

If all goes according to plan, the Grand Prairie Shake Shack could open by the end of 2023. Shake Shack has more than 400 locations worldwide including a dozen across DFW.

