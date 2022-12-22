ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested for fatal stabbing of aspiring model at NYC homeless shelter

By Jack Morphet, Tina Moore, Amanda Woods, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
 4 days ago

A Manhattan woman has been arrested for the stabbing death of her roommate , an aspiring model, at a Midtown homeless shelter during an argument over loud music.

Charmaine Crossman, 42 — who went on the run after the Dec. 16 slaying of Victoria Goode, 27 — was caught four days later and was being held without bail, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press briefing.

“My baby’s gone, my only daughter,” the slain woman’s heartbroken father, James Goode, told The Post Thursday.

“She feared for her life before the attack, that’s what her mother told me,” he said. “She feared for her life just this month. She complained to the shelter more than once, and she called the cops too.

“She described her roommate as more than a jerk,” Goode, 65, said. “She said her roommate used to go around talking to the devil, talking to a pumpkin and crap.”

Essig said the two women got into an argument Friday night “over loud music and smoking marijuana in the room.”

Charmaine Crossman walks the runway wearing Ihsana Iman during the Flying Solo show on February 13, 2021 in New York City.
The dispute escalated with Crossman allegedly spraying air freshener on the victim — and Goode threw a blanket at her, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Criminal Court.

As the fight became more heated, Crossman allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Goode “multiple times” before fleeing the shelter.

Cops responded to the 225 East 45th Street shelter shortly before 10 p.m. and found Goode in the sixth-floor hallway, police said.

Charmain Crossman, 42, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Victoria Goode, her roommate at a Midtown Manhattan homeless shelter on Friday.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later put out an alert on Crossman, who was caught on surveillance video from the shelter and at a Manhattan subway station. She surrendered to cops Tuesday.

A lawyer for Goode’s family said the slain model had shared her concerns over bunking with Crossman in the past.

“She told the family that there were concerns that she had with regard to the roommate,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein told The Post. “She told the shelter that there were concerns in regard to the roommate.

“What the specifics are, we’re in the process of unraveling,” he said.

“The family wants justice,” Rubenstein added. “And that means all those be held accountable for this terrible justice — justice for the killing with regard to the killer, and just civility with regard to the shelter.

“They had noticed that there was a problem with the roommate and the victim, and they did nothing,” he said. “We believe they had an obligation, once they knew there was a danger to the victim, to take action, at least move the roommate out of the room or move her out of the room.”

Victoria Goode, 27, was stabbed to death at a Midtown homeless shelter on Friday, with police now charging her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, with murder.
Rubenstein said Goode was living in Oklahoma City and moved to the Big Apple to try to make a splash as a fashion model.

“She was an aspiring model, and aspiring models come from all over the world to New York,” he said. “As Sinatra said, ‘If you make it in New York you can make it anywhere.”

But James Goode said his daughter was “like me, she just couldn’t handle jerks,” and it had gotten her fired from several jobs in the past.

She had worked as an airline ticket agent and held other jobs outside of modeling — and still dreamed of the runway when she was killed.

“Victoria was real friendly unless somebody annoyed her badly,” he said. “Everybody loved her but she couldn’t tolerate jerks.”

At her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, Crossman was ordered held without bail.

Jetarshi Evans
4d ago

She had family that she seemed to be communicating with regularly so why is she living in a shelter. I don’t know the circumstances but if this woman is complaining to said family about this woman and the living conditions why not intervene. They want justice but I believe they could’ve done something to prevent this.

Above
4d ago

Just because you get older and not as attractive as you used to be is no reason to hurt or kill a younger person. You played loud music too in your younger days. It's jealousy, and you were lucky that no older woman killed you in your youth. Remember your times and how you annoyed older folk. RIP to the young woman robbed of her most excellent days 🙏🏼

Sheila Walker
4d ago

People wonder why people don't want to go into a shelter because it's more dangerous than living on the street.

