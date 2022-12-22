Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending. "They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse...
Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure. Holiday sales rose 7.6% — a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money...
According to a National Retail Federation survey, 18% of merchandise sold during the 2022 holiday season will be returned. Jordyn Holman, a business reporter for The New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss.
Many major retailers are shortening their return windows, eliminating free returns and adding restocking fees for the holiday season. USA Today national business correspondent Charisse Jones joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss why stores are changing their return policies, how it affects customers and tips to avoid paying return fees.
