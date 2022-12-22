ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 a.m.: 122622

A batch of light snow is expected with low accumulations. Otherwise, much calmer conditions arrive with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Highs will warm slightly into the low 20s. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 a.m.: 122622. A batch of light snow is expected with low accumulations. Otherwise,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Much Warmer with Rain Later This Week

If you like snow, take some time to enjoy it the next several days, because it’s going to be much warmer with rain later this week. Ski resorts and snowmobile trails have beautiful snow to play in right now, but a good share of this will be gone by the end of the week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

‘I cried’: Holiday travel woes continue as more flights canceled

'I cried': Holiday travel woes continue as more flights …. Holiday travel woes continue as people head home after Christmas. (Dec. 26, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping hand

For 70 years, the Alano Club of Kent County has served as a safe place for those struggling with addiction to gather. But after severe winter weather moved through West Michigan, it welcomed in a new crowd for the holiday weekend. (Dec. 26, 2022) Facilities turn into warming stations to...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Police close road following shooting

Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting. (Dec. 26, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The magic doesn’t end at Christmas, head to Legoland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Legoland Discovery Center is a magical experience that kids, and families will enjoy when they visit the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. Enjoy building cool Lego creations in their vast build areas. They even feature 2 indoor rides that are Lego themed, the first is Kingdom Quest. On this fun and interactive ride it is your mission to achieve the highest score in this arcade style ride. The second ride is the Merlin Apprentice ride. Did you think about asking Santa how to fly for Christmas? Well if you didn’t, Merlin has you covered as you can learn how to fly! After all of the lego building and rides, relax at the Lego 4D Cinema movie theater. They feature regular showings of The LEGO® Movie™ 4D A New Adventure andLEGO® City: Report For Duty™!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

