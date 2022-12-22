Read full article on original website
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is seeking for the community’s help in their search for a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr., 28, is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, a class A misdemeanor.
Temple police looking for missing man
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing man. According to police, John Cain, 36, has been missing after not reporting to work for a few days. He was last seen driving a 2014 BMW with the Texas Temporary Tag 1445G21. If...
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital
KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said. Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m. Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of...
Suspect sought in Temple aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to find a man wanted for an aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st Street at 8:22 p.m. on December 17. The man pictured below brought out a knife and stole a woman’s wallet. No injuries were reported.
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) -Two additional arrests were made in connection to the attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. On Thursday, the Milam County Sheriff’s office and Thorndale police searched a home they said had a connection to the shooting. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine.
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
Killeen teenager dies two days after double shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One of two men shot in an aggravated assault in Killeen on Wednesday has died, according to Killeen Police. Officers say 18-year-old Arreon Hughes has died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced him deceased at 12:55 p.m. Friday. Officers were...
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
Killeen resident on day three of busted pipes, flooded apartment receives little help from apartment complex
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Leaving her faucet running and opening her sink cabinet drawers didn’t stop the arctic blast of last week from causing pipes in Lori Keith’s Stonehill Apartment Complex to burst Friday. Those busted pipes have left her carpet completely soaked. “I got home on Friday...
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Tanner Hoang, the missing Texas A&M student at the center of a weekslong search, has been found dead in Austin. According to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group, Hoang was found dead the afternoon of Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360.
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
