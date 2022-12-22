ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue, in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash﻿

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Ymca Drive in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Fire crews respond to flooding at Hathaway's Diner inside Carew Tower

CINCINNATI — Fire crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of flooding at the Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati. A WLWT viewer sent video of flooding inside Hathaway's Diner, a restaurant on the ground floor of the building along Fifth Street. Authorities at Carew Tower confirmed the flooding, saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash at Harvey and Erkenbrecher avenues in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hodge Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Hodge Street in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
NEWPORT, KY

