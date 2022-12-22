Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination
Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022
Between our print magazine and our website, Hour Detroit covers a lot of metro Detroit happenings — and now that 2022 is coming to an end, we looked back at some of our content and measured how it resonated with our readers. From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food […] The post Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Oddee
Detroit Officials Serving Eviction Notice Come Face to Face with Alligator Family
For a state with no alligators, Michigan sure seems to have an alligator problem. Serving eviction notices isn’t a pleasant business. First of all, you have to kick someone out of their home, and second, you never know what you’ll encounter at the house. Like a family of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan
Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.
MLive.com
PointsBet Ohio promo code secures up to a $700 welcome bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s nearly the new year, which means it’s also nearly time for legal sports betting to launch in the state of Ohio. The...
Michigan average rent rates slow down this month
(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.
What A Luck: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
Powerball results for 12/24/22; jackpot worth $194 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $194 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Dec. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Dec. 26 will be worth $201 million with a cash option of $105 million. The Powerball Numbers (white) for Dec. 24: 17-37-46-54-67.
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Detroit and Hamtramck neighborhoods still in the dark as DTE works to restore power to over 12,000 customers across Southeast Michigan
More than 12,000 DTE customers – including thousands in Detroit and Hamtramck – are still without power after 55 mph winds and 20 to 30 below zero temperatures pummeled Southeast Michigan Friday morning.
Meals on Wheels serves Christmas dinner to 5000 seniors across metro Detroit
Early Sunday morning, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging kicked off its annual Holiday Meals on Wheels program, with hundreds of volunteers packing and distributing meals to seniors across metro Detroit
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Not much snow, but massive storm plunges Metro Detroit into deep freeze just in time for Christmas
The most recent winter storm in Metro Detroit fell short of predicted snowfall totals. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders if that makes the storm a dud, despite bitterly cold temperatures.
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered.
Live Mega Millions numbers for 12/23/22; jackpot worth $510 million
LANSING, MI -- It could be an extra green Christmas for lottery players Friday night as the Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 23 is worth $510 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth $266.8 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s...
