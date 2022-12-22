ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination

Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser

A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
FRASER, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022

Between our print magazine and our website, Hour Detroit covers a lot of metro Detroit happenings — and now that 2022 is coming to an end, we looked back at some of our content and measured how it resonated with our readers. From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food […] The post Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet Ohio promo code secures up to a $700 welcome bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s nearly the new year, which means it’s also nearly time for legal sports betting to launch in the state of Ohio. The...
OHIO STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  
MICHIGAN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
metroparent.com

Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
BAY COUNTY, MI

