Yobe
2d ago
That bill is not for Americans. Its more for illegal immigrants how are they going to support them. That right what they did not tell you that the 401k retirement savings you have is now going to be at 43 percent a jump from 35.7 i guess the Democratic Party and it's voters don't mind paying that extra money because they don't like Trump. What Schumer said was unappropriate he said how are we going to get these illegal immigrants in if we don't have the money but we can raise the tax on the 401K plan to support our cause.
