Cortlandville, NY

localsyr.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping

Cortlandville, N.Y. — Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office after stealing a purse. Authorities responding to the report at the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Deputies determined Sherman stole the victim’s purse while...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue

On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase

Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide

SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

IPD reports busting five people in a check fraud scheme

ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is reporting that they have busted a group of people involved in a forgery and check fraud scheme. Five people have been charged with crimes related to the theft of over $25,000 from an unnamed housing agency in Ithaca. IPD released that the individuals were arrested on Dec. 19 after a thorough investigation, and appeared before the Ithaca City Court Judge Seth Peacock.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Route 80 in Tully reopens; 1 injured in rollover crash

Update: Route 80 in Tully has reopened after a rollover crash that injured one person, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The driver of a Ford F-150 hit a cement barrier in a ditch on Route 80, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its roof, the chief said. Tully volunteer firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the pickup truck in about 10 minutes, Speziale said.
TULLY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison

Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
JOHNSON CITY, NY

