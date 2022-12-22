Read full article on original website
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping
Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue
On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Man arrested for Utica burglary
Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik…
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
County man steals purse at thrift store
IPD reports busting five people in a check fraud scheme
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is reporting that they have busted a group of people involved in a forgery and check fraud scheme. Five people have been charged with crimes related to the theft of over $25,000 from an unnamed housing agency in Ithaca. IPD released that the individuals were arrested on Dec. 19 after a thorough investigation, and appeared before the Ithaca City Court Judge Seth Peacock.
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
Utica man allegedly rapes woman using screwdriver
36-year-old Don Williams of Utica has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly using a screwdriver to rape a woman in an apartment building on December 21.
Police: 2 men wanted for robbing Milford convenience shop
According to police, the men showed guns before taking cash and tabacco products.
Update: Route 80 in Tully reopens; 1 injured in rollover crash
Update: Route 80 in Tully has reopened after a rollover crash that injured one person, Tully Fire Chief Frank Speziale said. The driver of a Ford F-150 hit a cement barrier in a ditch on Route 80, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto its roof, the chief said. Tully volunteer firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver from the pickup truck in about 10 minutes, Speziale said.
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison
Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
Man dies in Christmas Day shooting on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man has died after a shooting on Syracuse’s South Side on Christmas Day, police said. The man was hit multiple times by gunfire, police said. The victim has not been identified. There are no suspects in custody, police said. Dispatchers said multiple callers...
