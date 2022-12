SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after authorities received reports of fake citations issued Wednesday evening to parked vehicles near the beach, the Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) announced in a press release. Damian Vela, a 19-year-old Watsonville resident, was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday when he admitted to the crime but denied receiving any payments.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO