Discover the Coldest Place in Idaho
Idaho might be famous for its potatoes, but you won’t believe just how cold the coldest place in Idaho can get. Ranked as the 14th largest of all the states, Idaho’s geography runs from plains to high mountains. This western state is located in the Intermontane West; it shares a small northern border with Canada. Despite its huge area, Idaho is home to under two million people, many of which live in Boise, the state capital.
eastidahonews.com
Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO (Idaho Statesman) — A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
eastidahonews.com
Three men from other states prosecuted in federal court for bringing drugs into Idaho
BOISE — Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit today. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit....
Post Register
The strong storm off the coast is pointed at Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm along the west coast will move into Idaho Tuesday. This storm is packed with subtropical moisture. That means two things; first of all, the precipitation in the valley will be rain. Secondly, the temperatures will be very mild. Look for lows tonight in the upper 30's. Highs will warm into the upper 40's! This will be about 10 degrees above normal. There will be snow, but, the snow levels will rise to 6,500'. Only the tops of our ski resorts will see snow. As the front approaches tomorrow, we'll see some gusty winds out of the southeast. Then, as the front moves through the valley in the afternoon, there will be a change in the wind. This could bring snow levels down to about 4,000' later in the day.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
eastidahonews.com
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
Post Register
Idaho the number 2 state in growth percentage in the U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022, growth in the United States is up by 0.4%, an increase from the 2021 census by 168.8%. The number of people moving in and out of the country was the biggest driver of growth this year with 1,010,923 people added to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change ( births minus deaths) was the second-largest contributing factor to population growth with an increase of 245,080 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
kmvt
Local ski patrol working to make sure everyone has a helmet on the mountain
MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter sports season is underway here in Idaho and Local Ski Patrol officials are urging Idahoans to make sure they’re always wearing the proper equipment… especially a helmet. The Magic Mountain Ski Patrol is actively working to make sure that anyone who...
kmvt
BLM temporarily restricting off-highway vehicle use in the Wood River Valley
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As big game herds are returning to their historic winter range across Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management is implementing off-highway-vehicle and conditional seasonal restrictions in the Wood River Valley. The goal of the closures is to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk in...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
focushillsboro.com
Four National Parks Are Combining Under a Single Park Pass in Oregon and California
Four National Parks: In 2023, for the first time, a single annual pass will provide access to four distinct national park locations: three in far northern California and a fourth in southern Oregon. Crater Lake National Park, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Lava Beds National Monument are the four parks involved (southern Oregon). Passes purchased in one location will be valid for use in the other beginning January 1. They want to provide a single, all-park pass in 2024.
The Most Popular Christmas Song in Idaho (and 7 Other States)
What’s your favorite Christmas song? And do you think your favorite Christmas song is also the most popular one in Idaho? Let’s find out! 👇. There’s a recent article from FinanceBuzz that shares a list of the most popular Christmas songs in each state in 2022. They said, “To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
As Idaho's longest-serving attorney general departs, he reflects on his tenure
BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.” ...
KIVI-TV
Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today
Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW. Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.
Idaho Transportation Department calls on motorists to be more cautious after 10th snowplow involved in wreck
The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho. Drivers have caused 10 crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said. ITD issued...
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?
I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
