ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

‘Perpetual campaign season:’ For some NC candidates, 2024 races have already begun

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnpp9_0jrpm8JJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With several key statewide races on the ballot in 2024, some candidates already have launched their campaigns more than a year before the primary election will be held.

David McLennan, an expert on state politics at Meredith College, described it as the “perpetual campaign season.”

“We used to call these shadow campaigns. People would campaign without filing or declaring their candidacy and do all the things that candidates would normally do. Now, we’re just having people declare their intentions much earlier,” he said.

He said while the average voter likely won’t start seriously looking at candidates for at least a year, candidates are using the time to try to build name recognition among local party officials and raise the money necessary to compete in increasingly costly races.

“We’re just seeing every election cycle get more and more expensive. Statewide elections are extremely expensive not just in terms of doing the normal things like TV advertising, but even just simply the expenses associated with traveling across a very large state,” McLennan said. “And, I think that’s becoming increasingly important for even races like commissioner of labor or lieutenant governor.”

Republican Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced earlier this month he won’t seek re-election, saying he wanted to give potential candidates enough notice that they could prepare to run.

This week, state Rep. Ben Moss (R-66th District) announced his campaign for labor commissioner in a tweet .

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) also told WGHP that he’s “leaning towards running.”

He added that “at this time I am seeking input from family, friends and people across North Carolina.”

The race for lieutenant governor is also drawing interest, with state Rep. Raymond Smith (D-Wayne) and former Spring Lake Mayor Chris Rey, a Democrat, saying they plan to run.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is widely expected to run for governor in 2024 but has not formally announced his plans.

“I think for statewide offices, it probably makes more sense,” said McLennan. “I think by this time next year we may see a half dozen people in both parties running for those two seats.”

When the General Assembly reconvenes next year, one of the key issues on their agenda is redraw the  electoral districts for the state legislature and North Carolina’s 14 congressional seats, which could shake up people’s plans regarding what office they choose to seek.

Republican legislative leaders say they don’t plan to begin work on the new district maps until the summer, as they await a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case that began in North Carolina regarding gerrymandering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
marijuanamoment.net

North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization

The governor of North Carolina says he thinks a medical marijuana legalization bill “has an opportunity to pass” in the upcoming legislative session, and he also reiterated his support for broader decriminalization of cannabis possession, noting racial disparities in enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) briefly spoke about the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Village Voice

Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina

Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

How did Eastern NC counties get their names?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina’s counties are deeply rooted in the state’s history, and their names reflect that. Here’s a look at where how the counties got their names. Pitt County was established in 1760. It was one of five counties formed from the annexation of Beaufort County. Pitt County was founded under […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

‘Agonizing’: United Furniture owner quietly surfaces after firing 2,700 overnight

The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy